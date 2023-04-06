Close
Man Charged After Taking Platypus On Train Ride, Shopping Trip

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 06, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Man charged after taking platypus on train ride, shopping trip

Sydney, April 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :Forget the Hollywood thriller "Snakes on a Plane", an Australian man is in trouble for taking a platypus on a train.

Police launched a public appeal after the 26-year-old man, accompanied by a woman, was spotted on a suburban train with a wild platypus swaddled in a towel.

The man, who faces court Saturday over alleged animal protection offences, is accused of removing the elusive critter from a waterway in northern Queensland and taking it on a train trip to a shopping centre.

"It will be further alleged the pair were observed showing the animal to members of the public at the shopping centre," Queensland police said in a statement.

Railway officers nabbed the man, and they have spoken to the woman who was with him, police said.

But the platypus' fate is a mystery.

"Police were advised the animal was released into the Caboolture River and has not yet been located by authorities," police said.

