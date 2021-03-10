UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man City And Gladbach Back In Budapest

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 06:00 PM

Man City and Gladbach back in Budapest

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :Manchester City's Champions League last-16 second leg against Borussia Moenchengladbach has been switched from the Etihad Stadium to Budapest due to coronavirus travel restrictions, UEFA said on Wednesday.

Man City won the first leg which was also held in the Hungarian capital 2-0.

European football's governing body UEFA confirmed the match "will now be played at the Puskas Arena in Budapest".

The date and kick off time - March 16 at 2000 GMT - remain the same.

It is the latest fixture to be moved to a neutral venue in the Champions League and Europa League this season.

"UEFA would like to thank Manchester City and Borussia Monchengladbach for their support and close cooperation, as well as the Hungarian Football Federation for their assistance and agreeing to stage the match," a statement from the European governing body said.

The switch was required as German Covid-19 restrictions would require Gladbach players to quarantine for 10 days on their return from England.

The German club face a huge task next week after City's comfortable first leg win.

They dropped to 10th in the Bundesliga after their miserable run continued with a 1-0 loss to Bayer Leverkusen at the weekend.

Gladbach have now lost all fives games since it was announced head coach Marco Rose will take charge of Dortmund next season.

Pep Guardiola's Premier League-leading City had their 21-match winning streak ended in Sunday's derby loss to Manchester United.

Aside from City and Gladbach Budapest has also hosted Liverpool's first leg against RB Leipzig with the second leg also being staged at Hungary's national stadium instead of Anfield later Wednesday.

Tottenham were in Budapest last month for their first leg of their Europa League tie against Austrian side Wolfsberger.

Related Topics

Football German Derby Liverpool Dortmund Leipzig Budapest Same Manchester Hungary Manchester United March Sunday All From Manchester City Coach Borussia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Israeli PM Netanyahu to visit UAE by tomorrow

21 seconds ago

Peshawar Zalmi owner, cricketers call on COAS Gen ..

11 minutes ago

Tirana joins flydubai’s network

21 minutes ago

Dubai Blood Donation Centre retains AABB accredita ..

21 minutes ago

PSL 6: Islamabad United’s Hassan Ali, Hussain Ta ..

34 minutes ago

BREAKING: UAE congratulates Libyan government, peo ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.