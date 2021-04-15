UrduPoint.com
Man City Beat Dortmund To Set Up PSG Semi-final

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 02:10 AM

Man City beat Dortmund to set up PSG semi-final

Dortmund, Germany, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :Riyad Mahrez and Phil Foden scored as Manchester City came from behind to defeat Borussia Dortmund 2-1 in Wednesday's second leg and book a blockbuster Champions League semi-final clash with Paris Saint-Germain.

Trailing 2-1 from last week's first leg, Jude Bellingham curled hosts Dortmund ahead on away goals but City hit back through a Mahrez penalty and Foden's strike to advance 4-2 on aggregate.

