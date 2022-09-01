UrduPoint.com

Man City Bolster Defence By Signing Dortmund's Akanji

Umer Jamshaid Published September 01, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Man City bolster defence by signing Dortmund's Akanji

London, Sept 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :Manchester City strengthened their injury-hit defence on Thursday by signing Swiss international Manuel Akanji on a five-year deal from Borussia Dortmund.

Akanji will provide the Premier League champions with extra defensive depth after recent injuries to centre-backs Aymeric Laporte and Nathan Ake.

"I am delighted to be here, and can't wait to get started," Akanji, who cost City a reported £17 million ($19.7 million) told the club's website.

"City have been one of the best teams in Europe over the last few seasons. They are brilliant to watch, play an exciting brand of football and compete for trophies year in, year out, so coming here feels like the perfect next step in my career."The 27-year-old spent four-and-a-half seasons with Dortmund after joining from Basel in 2018.

Related Topics

Football Europe Dortmund Basel 2018 From Best Manchester City Premier League Borussia (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Intâ€™l community pledges support to help flood vi ..

Intâ€™l community pledges support to help flood victims: FO Spokesperson

48 minutes ago
 Footballer Maria Khan excited to represent Pakista ..

Footballer Maria Khan excited to represent Pakistan at international level

52 minutes ago
 Aamir Khan to bear Laal Singh Chaddhaâ€™s INR100 c ..

Aamir Khan to bear Laal Singh Chaddhaâ€™s INR100 crores losses by himselfÂ 

1 hour ago
 HBL Launches Konnect Islamic Account

HBL Launches Konnect Islamic Account

2 hours ago
 Zara Noor Abbas's reel with her gang goes viral on ..

Zara Noor Abbas's reel with her gang goes viral on social media

2 hours ago
 Govt decides to generate electricity from solar

Govt decides to generate electricity from solar

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.