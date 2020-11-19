UrduPoint.com
Man City Boss Guardiola Signs New Contract

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 06:10 PM

Man City boss Guardiola signs new contract

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :Pep Guardiola has ended speculation over his Manchester City future after signing a new two-year contract extension on Thursday.

Guardiola was due to be out of contract at the end of this season and it had been suggested the Spaniard might be ready to leave City.

But the 49-year-old has now agreed to stay at the Etihad Stadium until at least 2023.

"Manchester City are pleased to announce that Pep Guardiola has signed a new two-year deal with the club," a statement on City's website said.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

