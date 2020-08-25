UrduPoint.com
Man City Chairman Confident Over Guardiola Future

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :Manchester City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak is "comfortable"about Pep Guardiola's future as the Spanish boss enters the final year of his contract.

Guardiola is yet to extend his current deal with the Premier League club and speculation about his future is sure to ramp up in coming months.

There were claims that Guardiola might quit City if they did not win their appeal against a two-year European ban, but that legal battle was successful.

Al Mubarak insists there is no rush to resolve the future of the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich manager, but he is not panicking about a potential exit.

"This conversation with Pep is a natural conversation. Pep and I have a very clear understanding about what is right for the club and what is not," Al Mubarak told City's website on Tuesday.

"We have a clear alignment in terms of where we see the future and what we want in terms of success for the club.

"I think, again, it will be a comfortable conversation and it will work out in the best way for Pep, for me and for the club. I'm very comfortable about that." Guardiola took charge at City on an initial three-year deal in 2016 and extended that by a further two seasons in 2018.

The 49-year-old has won six major trophies with City, including two Premier League titles.

Despite City finishing 18 points behind Premier League champions Liverpool last season and crashing out of the Champions League against Lyon, Guardiola still has Al Mubarak's trust.

"Everything will work out naturally and in the right way," he said.

"We have the right people involved. We have the right trust in each other and what's best will happen." Sergio Aguero, who missed the end of last season after knee surgery, is another significant figure entering the final year of his contract at City.

Al Mubarak said the 32-year-old Argentina striker, who has scored a club record 254 goals for City, has earned the right to leave when he wishes.

"To have a player like David essentially commit 10 years of his life to the club, to have a player like Sergio Aguero to do the same - this is what tells me we have it right," he said.

"They are part of the DNA of the club now and the decision of them continuing or stopping, it's the comfort zone that they have to decide. It was the same way with Vincent (Kompany).

"We will work it out together and it will be very natural, whenever it is, this year or the year after. It will play out in a comfortable way whatever Sergio decides."

