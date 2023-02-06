UrduPoint.com

Man City Charged By Premier League Over Alleged Breaches Of Financial Rules

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 06, 2023 | 05:40 PM

London, Feb 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :Manchester City have been referred to an independent commission by the Premier League over alleged breaches of its financial rules, the English top flight announced on Monday.

The alleged breaches span a period from the 2009/10 season to the 2017/18 campaign.

City were banned from UEFA competitions in February 2020 for two years by European football's governing body for "serious financial fair-play breaches" but the sanction was overturned by the Court of Arbitration for Sport in July of the same year.

The defending Premier League champions are alleged to have breached league rules requiring provision "in utmost good faith" of "accurate financial information that gives a true and fair view of the club's financial position".

The Premier League said the accurate financial information required related to "revenue (including sponsorship revenue), its related parties and its operating costs".

