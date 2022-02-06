Man City, Chelsea, Spurs get favourable FA Cup draws

London, Feb 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2022 ) :Premier League leaders Manchester City will travel to Peterborough in the FA Cup fifth round, while Chelsea and Tottenham will also visit Championship opposition.

Chelsea survived a scare from League One Plymouth on Saturday to set up a last 16 trip to Luton as Spurs face Manchester United's conquerors Middlesbrough.

Liverpool will have another home tie against Norwich should they see off Cardiff in the fourth round at Anfield on Sunday.

Draw in full: Luton Town v Chelsea Crystal Palace v Stoke City Peterborough United v Manchester City Liverpool or Cardiff City v Norwich City Southampton v West Ham United Middlesbrough v Tottenham Hotspur Nottingham Forest or Leicester City v Huddersfield Everton v Bournemouth or Boreham Wood Ties to be played the week commencing February 28