Man City Crowned Premier League Champions After Man Utd Loss
Umer Jamshaid 11 hours ago Wed 12th May 2021 | 12:20 AM
London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2021 ) :Manchester City were crowned Premier League champions for the third time in four seasons after Manchester United crashed to a 2-1 defeat against Leicester on Tuesday.
Pep Guardiola's side are 10 points clear of second-placed United and have wrapped up the title with three games to spare.
City, top-flight champions for the seventh time, have aready won the League Cup this season and can secure a treble if they beat Chelsea in the Champions League final on May 29.