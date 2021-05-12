UrduPoint.com
Man City Crowned Premier League Champions After Man Utd Loss

Umer Jamshaid 11 hours ago Wed 12th May 2021 | 12:20 AM

Man City crowned Premier League champions after Man Utd loss

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2021 ) :Manchester City were crowned Premier League champions for the third time in four seasons after Manchester United crashed to a 2-1 defeat against Leicester on Tuesday.

Pep Guardiola's side are 10 points clear of second-placed United and have wrapped up the title with three games to spare.

City, top-flight champions for the seventh time, have aready won the League Cup this season and can secure a treble if they beat Chelsea in the Champions League final on May 29.

