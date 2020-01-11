UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man City Fan Given Five-year Ban Over Sterling Racist Abuse

Muhammad Irfan 57 seconds ago Sat 11th January 2020 | 12:10 AM

Man City fan given five-year ban over Sterling racist abuse

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :A Manchester City supporter has received a five-year ban from football matches after racially abusing Raheem Sterling.

Ian Baldry, 58, made a racist comment towards the City and England winger as he celebrated scoring a goal in a Premier League game against Bournemouth at the Etihad Stadium in December 2018.

The defendant from Yorkshire pleaded guilty in September to causing racially aggravated intentional harassment, alarm or distress.

On Friday, he was sentenced at Manchester Magistrates' Court and also ordered to complete 200 hours of community service and pay £170 (222 Dollars) court costs.

In a witness statement against the defendant another supporter present at the match told police "it was disgusting in this day and age that this was going on.

"I was shocked and offended and felt sick to my stomach when I heard it." In another case of racism at a football match England's Euro 2020 qualifier in Bulgaria was twice stopped due to racism in the stands earlier this season and Gareth Southgate's team encountered the same issue in another match in Montenegro.

Last season a banana was thrown at Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang by a Tottenham fan, while Sterling was subjected to alleged racist abuse in a match at Chelsea.

Numerous football fixtures in Italy have also been marred by racism.

Related Topics

Football Police Same Bournemouth Manchester Italy Bulgaria Euro September December 2018 2020 From Chelsea Manchester City Arsenal Premier League Tottenham Court

Recent Stories

PM, President strongly condemn Quetta blast that c ..

10 minutes ago

Khalid bin Zayed attends mass wedding in Al Ain

11 minutes ago

COAS reiterates Pakistanâ€™s offer to Australia to ..

18 minutes ago

PMâ€™s nephew Hassan Niazi again falls in hot wate ..

25 minutes ago

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar hails lifting of curfew, ..

1 minute ago

US rejects Iraq request to discuss troop withdrawa ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.