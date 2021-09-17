UrduPoint.com

Man City Fan Representative Tells Guardiola To Stick To Coaching

Muhammad Irfan 44 seconds ago Fri 17th September 2021 | 03:31 AM

Man City fan representative tells Guardiola to stick to coaching

Manchester, United Kingdom, Sept 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :A Manchester City fans' group has reacted angrily to Pep Guardiola's plea for bigger attendances at the Etihad, telling the City manager to concentrate on coaching.

Guardiola was frustrated by the turnout for City's 6-3 win over RB Leipzig on Wednesday to begin their Champions League campaign.

A crowd of 38,062 saw the nine-goal thriller, well down on the over 50,000 that have attended City's opening two Premier League games.

"I would like more people to come to the next game on Saturday," Guardiola told BT Sport.

"We will need the people next Saturday, please, because we will be tired. I invite all our people to come next Saturday, 3pm, and watch the game." City's poor attendances and flat atmosphere for Champions League home games are often used as a stick to beat the club with by rival fans.

However, Kevin Parker, the general secretary of City's official supporters' club, said Guardiola had to be more appreciative of the time and money supporters spend.

"He doesn't understand the difficulties that some people might have getting to a game at the Etihad on a Wednesday evening at 8pm," Parker said.

"They've got kids to think of, they might not be able to afford it, there are still some Covid issues about. I don't see why he comments on it.

"He's absolutely the best coach in the world but, in the nicest possible way, I think maybe he should stick to that."Parker added that Guardiola's comments will only add fuel to the fire of opposition fans mocking City's support.

"People refer to the Etihad as the 'Emptyhad'. It's a little bit of fun by the opposition supporters but there's no justification for it. It's not factual. Our attendances are generally excellent."

Related Topics

Fire World Poor Leipzig Money All Best Manchester City Premier League Coach Opposition

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, UK Foreign Secretary review acc ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, UK Foreign Secretary review accelerating bilateral ties

3 hours ago
 Estonia to Recognize Certificates for Any COVID-19 ..

Estonia to Recognize Certificates for Any COVID-19 Vaccine - Health Board

3 hours ago
 Blinken Says France Vital Ally in Indo-Pacific, US ..

Blinken Says France Vital Ally in Indo-Pacific, US in Touch With Counterparts Ab ..

3 hours ago
 US, Australia to Remain Vigilant About China's Att ..

US, Australia to Remain Vigilant About China's Attempts to Undermine World Order ..

3 hours ago
 OSCE States Eligible to Amend Composition of Obser ..

OSCE States Eligible to Amend Composition of Observation Groups - Russian Repres ..

4 hours ago
 Russian Envoy to EU Warns Against Exaggerating Imp ..

Russian Envoy to EU Warns Against Exaggerating Importance of EU Lawmakers' Repor ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.