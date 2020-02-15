Man City Given Two-year European Ban Over Financial Fair-play Breaches
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 15th February 2020 | 01:50 AM
Nyon, Switzerland, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2020 ) :Manchester City have been banned from European competitions for the next two seasons for "serious financial fair-play breaches", UEFA announced on Friday.
The English champions were also fined 30 million Euros ($32.5 million), but can appeal the decision of UEFA's adjudicatory chamber to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.