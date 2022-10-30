Manchester, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2022 ) :Manchester City moved to the top of the Premier League thanks to Kevin De Bruyne's stunning strike in a 1-0 win over Leicester, as Chelsea boss Graham Potter suffered a nightmare return to Brighton with a 4-1 defeat on Saturday.

Tottenham fought back from 2-0 down to beat Bournemouth 3-2 to remain in third ahead of Newcastle, who thrashed Aston Villa 4-0.

City were without the free-scoring Erling Haaland for the trip to the King Power due to a foot injury and were blunted up front without the firepower of the Norwegian.

But one moment of magic from De Bruyne was enough for the winner as the Belgian's free-kick four minutes into the second half clipped the inside of the post on its way past Danny Ward.

City needed one brilliant save from Ederson to prevent another sensational strike from an Belgian international as he turned Youri Tielemans' volley onto the crossbar.

"I want this Kevin and we need this Kevin. The goals and assists he can do blind. But we need this type of involvement in the game and today that was the case," said City boss Pep Guardiola.

With Arsenal not in action until Sunday when they host Nottingham Forest, victory lifts City one point ahead of the Gunners at the top of the table.

- Brighton's revenge on Potter - Potter had been unbeaten in his first nine games since leaving Brighton to take over at Chelsea last month.

By contrast, the Seagulls had not won in their first five games under new boss Roberto De Zerbi, but that all changed in a dominant first half by Brighton.

Thiago Silva twice cleared off the Chelsea goal line in the first five minutes before Leandro Trossard fired home the opener.

The visitors were then their own worst enemies as both Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Trevoh Chalobah deflected crosses into their own goal.

Kai Havertz's header early in the second half pulled a goal back, but Pascal Gross rounded off a memorable win for Brighton late on.

- Spurs rally - Tottenham were staring a third consecutive league defeat in the face after Kieffer Moore struck twice for Bournemouth either side of half-time.

Spurs have at times looked toothless at times going forward in recent weeks, but won the game thanks to two set-pieces after Ryan Sessegnon pulled a goal back just before the hour mark.

Ben Davies rose highest to head home Ivan Perisic's cross to level before Rodrigo Bentancur smashed home the winner from another corner in stoppage time.

Newcastle underlined their threat to the traditional powers for a place in the top four with a dismantling of Villa.

Callum Wilson struck twice to further his case for a call-up to England's World Cup squad with Gareth Southgate in attendance at St. James' Park.

Joelinton rounded off a fine counter-attack to make it 3-0 before Miguel Almiron continued his sensational form with his sixth goal in as many games.

Crystal Palace moved into the top half with a 1-0 win over Southampton as Odsonne Edouard slotted home the only goal at Selhurst Park.

Wolves remain in the bottom three despite coming from behind to salvage a 1-1 draw at Brentford.

Ben Mee put the Bees in front before Ruben Neves levelled with just Wolves' sixth goal in 13 league games.

And Wolves' issues in front of goal will not be helped by a suspension for Diego Costa after he was sent off in stoppage time.

Liverpool can close the gap on the top four when they host second-bottom Leeds at Anfield later on Saturday.