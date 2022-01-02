UrduPoint.com

Man City Move 11 Points Clear, Spurs Close On Top Four

Umer Jamshaid Published January 02, 2022 | 01:00 AM

London, Jan 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2022 ) :Manchester City took another giant stride towards retaining the Premier League title with a controversial 2-1 win at 10-man Arsenal, as Tottenham also needed a late winner to see off lowly Watford 1-0.

City are now 11 points clear of Chelsea and 12 ahead of Liverpool, who face off on Sunday with precious little more room for error if they are to mount a title challenge despite having games in hand.

Liverpool will have to cope without manager Jurgen Klopp at Stamford Bridge after he returned a suspective positive test for coronavirus.

The Reds have also suffered three other positive cases among Klopp's backroom staff and will be missing three unnamed players due to the virus.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was also absent from the dugout after testing positive for Covid-19 for the second time earlier this week.

