UrduPoint.com

Man City Or Chelsea To Face Oxford Or Arsenal In FA Cup Fourth Round

Sumaira FH Published January 08, 2023 | 10:50 PM

Man City or Chelsea to face Oxford or Arsenal in FA Cup fourth round

London, Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2023 ) :Manchester City and Chelsea headed into their FA Cup clash on Sunday knowing the winners would be at home to either Oxford or Arsenal in the fourth round.

The draw took place shortly before kick-off at the Etihad Stadium, with Premier League leaders and 14-times record FA Cup winners Arsenal away to third-tier Oxford on Monday.

One assured all-Premier League tie will see Brighton at home to either Cup-holders Liverpool or Wolves following their 2-2 draw on Saturday.

Non-league Wrexham's reward for a 4-3 win over Coventry is a home tie against another second-tier club in Sheffield United.

The Blades' local rivals, Sheffield Wednesday, fresh from knocking out Premier League high-flyers Newcastle in the upset of the third round, welcome fellow League One club Fleetwood to Hillsborough.

Manchester United are at home to Reading, in a tie that sees former Red Devils midfielder turned Royals manager Paul Ince returning to Old Trafford.

In addition to Wrexham, there are two other non-league teams left in the draw in Chesterfield and Boreham Wood.

The winners of Chesterfield's replay against West Brom will play Bristol City or Swansea away, while Boreham Wood or Accrington will face Cardiff or Leeds at home.

Tottenham will travel to Preston in a fourth round where ties will take place from January 27-30.

4th rd draw: Preston v Tottenham, Southampton v Blackpool, Wrexham v Sheffield United, Ipswich v Burnley, Manchester United v Reading, Luton or Wigan v Grimsby, Derby v West Ham, Stoke v Aston Villa or Stevenage, Blackburn v Forest Green Rovers or Birmingham, Walsall v Leicester, Sheffield Wednesday v Fleetwood, Manchester City or Chelsea v Oxford or Arsenal, Bristol City or Swansea v Chesterfield or West Brom, Brighton v Liverpool or Wolves, Fulham v Sunderland, Boreham Wood or Accrington Stanley v Cardiff or Leeds Ties to be played from Jan 27-30

Related Topics

Derby Newcastle Liverpool Stanley Sunderland Southampton Bristol Swansea Reading Leicester Sheffield Coventry Blackpool Ipswich Brighton Oxford Luton Stoke Cardiff Leeds Birmingham Old Trafford Manchester United January Sunday From Chelsea Manchester City Arsenal Premier League Tottenham

Recent Stories

UAE, Pakistan advancing parliamentary cooperation

UAE, Pakistan advancing parliamentary cooperation

16 minutes ago
 UAE a trading capital of the world: Thani Al Zeyou ..

UAE a trading capital of the world: Thani Al Zeyoudi

31 minutes ago
 Hamriyah Free Zone Authority to take part in Steel ..

Hamriyah Free Zone Authority to take part in SteelFab 2023

2 hours ago
 RTA launches &#039;Travel Behaviour Survey - Scree ..

RTA launches &#039;Travel Behaviour Survey - Screening Questionnaire&#039;

4 hours ago
 FNC&#039;s Parliamentary Division participates in ..

FNC&#039;s Parliamentary Division participates in Asian Parliamentary Assembly m ..

4 hours ago
 Sharjah Consultative Council reviews &#039;Sharjah ..

Sharjah Consultative Council reviews &#039;Sharjah Districts and Villages&#039; ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.