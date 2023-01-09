Man City or Chelsea to face Oxford or Arsenal in FA Cup fourth round

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

London, Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2023 ) :Manchester City and Chelsea headed into their FA Cup clash on Sunday knowing the winners would be at home to either Oxford or Arsenal in the fourth round.

The draw took place shortly before kick-off at the Etihad Stadium, with Premier League leaders and 14-times record FA Cup winners Arsenal away to third-tier Oxford on Monday.

One assured all-Premier League tie will see Brighton at home to either Cup-holders Liverpool or Wolves following their 2-2 draw on Saturday.

Non-league Wrexham's reward for a 4-3 win over Coventry is a home tie against another second-tier club in Sheffield United.

The Blades' local rivals, Sheffield Wednesday, fresh from knocking out Premier League high-flyers Newcastle in the upset of the third round, welcome fellow League One club Fleetwood to Hillsborough.

Manchester United are at home to Reading, in a tie that sees former Red Devils midfielder turned Royals manager Paul Ince returning to Old Trafford.

In addition to Wrexham, there are two other non-league teams left in the draw in Chesterfield and Boreham Wood.

The winners of Chesterfield's replay against West Brom will play Bristol City or Swansea away, while Boreham Wood or Accrington will face Cardiff or Leeds at home.

Tottenham will travel to Preston in a fourth round where ties will take place from January 27-30.

4th rd draw: Preston v Tottenham, Southampton v Blackpool, Wrexham v Sheffield United, Ipswich v Burnley, Manchester United v Reading, Luton or Wigan v Grimsby, Derby v West Ham, Stoke v Aston Villa or Stevenage, Blackburn v Forest Green Rovers or Birmingham, Walsall v Leicester, Sheffield Wednesday v Fleetwood, Manchester City or Chelsea v Oxford or Arsenal, Bristol City or Swansea v Chesterfield or West Brom, Brighton v Liverpool or Wolves, Fulham v Sunderland, Boreham Wood or Accrington Stanley v Cardiff or Leeds Ties to be played from Jan 27-30