Manchester, United Kingdom, Nov 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2020 ) :Manchester City were left to rue Kevin De Bruyne's missed penalty as Liverpool escaped from the Etihad with a point for the first time in four seasons after a 1-1 draw on Sunday.

A flying start from Liverpool was rewarded with Mohamed Salah's 13th minute penalty, but Gabriel Jesus levelled for Pep Guardiola's men before De Bruyne failed to hit the target from the spot three minutes before half-time.