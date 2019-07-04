UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man City Re-sign Angelino From PSV Eindhoven

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 53 seconds ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 01:50 AM

Man City re-sign Angelino from PSV Eindhoven

London, July 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :Manchester City re-signed Spanish defender Angelino from PSV Eindhoven on Wednesday after the Premier League champions activated his £5.3 million buy-back clause Angelino left City last year but boss Pep Guardiola was impressed enough with his progress in the Netherlands to decide to bring him back to the Etihad Stadium.

The 22-year-old, who has signed a four-year contract, will compete for City's left-back role with Oleksandr Zinchenko and the often-injured Benjamin Mendy.

"I am thrilled to have rejoined City, a side playing incredible football under Pep Guardiola," Angelino told City's website.

"Watching them while playing in Holland has been a pleasure.

"City's performances over the last two seasons have been incredible and I am very excited about returning and contributing to the club's bid for more success.

"I believe my own game can develop under Pep's management and I am very confident that the club will go from strength to strength over the next few years.

" Angelino originally joined City from Deportivo La Coruna's youth academy in 2013, making three appearances before a series of loan spells at New York City, Girona, Mallorca and NAC Breda.

Angelino joined PSV last season, making 34 league appearances, scoring one goal and providing 10 assists.

He also impressed in the Champions League, playing in all six of PSV's group games against Barcelona, Tottenham and Inter Milan.

City Director of Football Txiki Begiristain added: "Angelino is a hugely talented young player and is an accomplished defender with great potential.

"Over the past year, he has gained excellent experience playing in the Eredivisie and the Champions League with PSV Eindhoven.

"We're sure that he will bring additional defensive quality to our squad."

Related Topics

Football Loan Young Eindhoven Progress Barcelona New York Netherlands All From Manchester City Premier League Tottenham Inter Milan Million

Recent Stories

Ex-US Executive Gets 30-Year Sentence for Collapse ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi to host UAE Warriors VII on Friday

2 hours ago

Armed Forces Chief of Staff meets Hungarian counte ..

2 hours ago

US Census Chief to Testify Over Preparations for 2 ..

3 hours ago

US Hospital Emergency Room Visits Show Independenc ..

3 hours ago

Executive Council names Abu Dhabi Developmental Ho ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.