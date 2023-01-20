Man City score 4 second-half goals in comeback against Tottenham Hotspur

ANKARA , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2023 ) :English Premier League title contenders Manchester City played a brilliant second half as they mounted a comeback against Tottenham Hotspur and beat them 4-2 Thursday.

Home team Man City scored four goals in the second half of the match to shock Spurs.

Tottenham's Swedish forward Dejan Kulusevski scored the opening goal in the 44th minute after a mistake by Man City's Rodri in the penalty area.

Emerson Royal, another Tottenham player, scored a header in the 47th minute as Spurs led the first half 2-0.

But Man City turned the tables in the second 45 minutes in front of their fans at Etihad Stadium.

The Manchester club's Argentine forward Julian Alvarez put the ball into Tottenham's net in the 51st minute to narrow the gap. Two minutes later, Norwegian star Erling Haaland scored a close-range header to equalize the clash.

Man City, who seemed encouraged after Alvarez and Haaland's goals, came back in the 63rd minute.

Algerian winger Riyad Mahrez fired with his right foot from a narrow angle to beat Spurs goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, making it 3-2.

Mahrez was again on the scoresheet.

In the 90th minute, he chipped the ball over Lloris after Tottenham defender Clement Lenglet couldn't control the ball that came from Man City goalkeeper Ederson.

Man City won the match 4-2 and Mahrez, who scored double, was named man of the match.

Second-place Man City have 42 points in 19 Premier League matches and are now five points behind leaders Arsenal.

Arsenal are having a dream season, collecting 47 points to top the Premier League. The Gunners will play against Manchester United in London on Sunday.

Manchester United have bagged 39 points to come third in the league table.

In the next fixture, Manchester City will play against Wolverhampton Wanderers at home.

Wolves are 16th with 17 points.