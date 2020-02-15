Man City To Appeal To CAS Against Two-season UEFA Ban
Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 15th February 2020 | 01:50 AM
London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2020 ) :Manchester City said they would appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport after being hit with a two-season ban from European competition on Friday.
UEFA, European football's governing body, imposed the punishment on the English giants for breaches of their financial fair play rules.
City said in a statement they were "disappointed but not surprised" by the outcome of a "prejudicial process" and would now seek an "impartial judgment" by commencing CAS proceedings at "the earliest opportunity".