Man City Treble Winners Stake Claim As England's Greatest Club Side



London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ) :Manchester City's class of 2022/23 have staked their claim to be ranked as English football's greatest ever team after the treble winners' historic Champions League triumph against Inter Milan.

City's tense 1-0 victory in Istanbul on Saturday made them only the second English club after Manchester United to win the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League in a single season.

But Pep Guardiola's stars are not the only team with a strong case to take that prestigious honour.

United's own treble winners, Arsenal's 'Invincibles' and Liverpool's legends of the 1980s all have deserving cases in a fascinating debate.

Stating City's credentials comes with a barrage of jaw-dropping statistics.

They won 44 of their 60 games in all competitions this term, completing a hat-trick of Premier League titles and claiming a fifth in six seasons.

Arsenal's eight-point lead in the title race in early April was reeled in with contemptuous ease as City sealed the title with three games to spare, eventually finishing five clear of the Gunners on 89 points.

