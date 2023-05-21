Man City turn Premier League into a procession

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Manchester, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2023 ) :Manchester City's domestic dominance under Pep Guardiola has made a mockery of the Premier League's claim to be more competitive than Europe's other top leagues.

City sealed a fifth title in six seasons on Saturday with three games to spare, having ultimately seen off Arsenal's challenge to win the league for the first time in 19 years with ease.

Their dominance looks remarkably like that of Bayern Munich in Germany or Paris Saint-Germain in France, despite a clutch of hugely wealthy rivals in England.

Guardiola's men can enhance their case to be considered one of the all-time great teams in the coming weeks by matching the achievement of Manchester United's treble winners of 1998/99 by adding the Champions League and FA Cup.

But they have turned the world's richest league into a one-horse race.

A takeover from Emirati royal Sheikh Mansour in 2008 has transformed City from also-rans in the shadow of their local rivals into the dominant force in English football.

On the back of huge investment from the Abu Dhabi owners, City have won seven titles in the past 12 seasons.

But they have gone up a level since the arrival of Guardiola, one of the most successful managers in football history.

Only United under Alex Ferguson had previously won five titles in six years, between 1995/96 and 2000/01.

City have done so while rewriting the record books and taking the level required to become Premier League champions to new heights, starting with an unprecedented 100 points tally in 2017/18.

Should they win just two of their remaining three games, City will break the 90-point barrier for the fourth time in six seasons -- a mark United only managed twice in Ferguson's entire Old Trafford reign in a 38-game season.

Questions over the competitiveness of the English top flight would have been raised far more quickly but for the fight put up by Liverpool and Arsenal in recent seasons.

Liverpool racked up 97 points in 2018/19 and 92 points last season but still missed out on the title due to City's relentlessness.

In the one season City were denied, 2019/20, Liverpool posted 99 points.