Man City V Arsenal Off As Virus Hits Premier League

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 08:30 AM

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :Arsenal's game at Manchester City was postponed on Wednesday after players from the London club were put into quarantine, making it the first Premier League fixture to be called off because of the new coronavirus.

Arsenal said players will be isolated for 14 days after coming into contact with the owner of Greek club Olympiakos, who has tested positive for COVID-19.

"We are strictly following the government guidelines which recommend that anyone coming into close contact with someone with the virus should self-isolate at home for 14 days from the last time they had contact," an Arsenal statement said.

"As a result, the players are unavailable for tonight's (Wednesday's) match against Manchester City and the Premier League has decided the game should be postponed.

" Arsenal were knocked out of the Europa League by Olympiakos in late February. Vangelis Marinakis, owner of the Greek club and England's Nottingham Forest, announced on Tuesday that he had coronavirus.

Arsenal said the players and four staff who met Marinakis after the game at their London stadium will be remain at their homes until the quarantine period is complete.

"The medical advice we have received puts the risk of them developing Covid-19 at extremely low," the club added.

Manchester City said the postponement was a "precautionary measure" and that information about rescheduling would be available in the coming days.

