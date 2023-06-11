UrduPoint.com

Man City V Inter Milan In Champions League Final: What They Said

Faizan Hashmi Published June 11, 2023 | 08:40 AM

Man City v Inter Milan in Champions League final: What they said

Istanbul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2023 ) :Key quotes after Manchester City beat Inter Milan 1-0 to win the Champions League on Saturday: "I'm emotional, it's a dream come true. All these guys (the supporters) around here waiting 20, 30, 40 years. I've been here just four years but we deserve it.

"We were so close these last years but when you go to semi-finals, finals, finally God gives you this present... It's a dream for all of us." -- Manchester City midfielder Rodri, who scored the winning goal.

"This is a really proud moment for everyone at this football club. We work so hard every single day, and we have wanted to win this trophy for so long.

"The Champions League is a beautiful competition, and we are all incredibly happy to have won.

And to win the treble is something amazing. It is the ultimate achievement for any club team, and we have done it." -- Manchester City captain Ilkay Gundogan.

"This is what you work your whole life for. I'm so happy. I was awful but I don't care. To win the treble with this group of players is so special." -- Manchester City winger Jack Grealish.

"He's a genius. I want to thank you, you've made this happen for me. You've put so much faith in me, buying me for a lot of money.

"Even last year when I was playing crap he stayed there with me and this year he's given me that platform to perform so I just want to say thank you to him."-- Grealish on City manager Pep Guardiola.

