UrduPoint.com

Man City V Liverpool -- Premier League Run-in

Umer Jamshaid Published May 09, 2022 | 12:20 AM

Man City v Liverpool -- Premier League run-in

Manchester, United Kingdom, May 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2022 ) :Manchester City are closing in on a fourth Premier League title in five years after thrashing Newcastle 5-0 on Sunday.

Pep Guardiola's men opened up a three-point lead over Liverpool and boosted their goal difference to four better than their title rivals in the process with three games to go.

The remaining Premier League fixtures for both teams: Manchester City May 11: Wolves (away) May 15: West Ham (away) May 22: Aston Villa (home) Liverpool May 10: Aston Villa (away)May 17: Southampton (away)May 22: Wolves (home)

