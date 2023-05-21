UrduPoint.com

Man City Win Fifth Premier League Title In Six Seasons

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 21, 2023 | 01:40 AM

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2023 ) :Manchester City won the Premier League for the fifth time in six seasons after second-placed Arsenal lost 1-0 at Nottingham Forest on Saturday, taking a first step to a possible golden treble of trophies.

The Gunners' title challenge finally evaporated after a second consecutive defeat left Mikel Arteta's side four points adrift of City with one game left for them to play.

Taiwo Awonyi's first-half goal also ensured Forest avoided relegation in their first season back in the top flight for 23 years.

City's third successive English title has turned Sunday's league game at home to Chelsea into a celebration match.

Pep Guardiola's men will now look to complete a treble when they face local rivals Manchester United and Italian giants Inter Milan in next month's FA Cup and Champions Legue finals respectively.

"The Premier League is without doubt the most demanding and competitive league in the world so that tells you everything about what an achievement this is," said City captain Ilkay Gundogan.

City become the dominant force in the English game since an Abu Dhabi-backed takeover transformed their fortunes in 2008.

But admiration for the quality of their football under manager Guardiola has also been accompanied by questions over their financing, with City facing a mammoth 115 charges for breaking Premier League rules.

- Man Utd, Newcastle eye Champions League - Earlier on Saturday, Manchester United and Newcastle were left on the brink of qualifying for next season's Champions League after Liverpool's 1-1 draw against Aston Villa.

United's 1-0 victory at Bournemouth, combined with Liverpool's failure to beat Villa, left Erik ten Hag's men and Newcastle within touching distance of ensuring top-four finishes.

Fourth-placed United and Newcastle, in third, are both three points clear of fifth-placed Liverpool, who have only one game left.

Newcastle can seal their spot with a draw or win against Leicester on Monday or Chelsea on May 28.

United take their turn at securing the lucrative top four place against Chelsea on Thursday and Fulham next weekend, with Liverpool now likely to have to settle for a place in the Europa League.

At the Vitality Stadium, United took the lead in the ninth minute through Casemiro's acrobatic bicycle kick from close-range.

"We are nearly there, but we are not there. I don't care what happens in Liverpool, it's about us," Ten Hag said.

At Anfield, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was watching from the stands as he served a touchline ban following his recent rant about referee Paul Tierney.

Villa wasted a 22nd-minute penalty when Ollie Watkins fired wide after the striker was brought down by Ibrahima Konate.

Despite Watkins' miss, Unai Emery's team went ahead in the 27th minute through Jacob Ramsey's volley from Douglas Luiz's cross.

Roberto Firmino and James Milner, set to leave Liverpool at the end of the season, came on for their Anfield farewells in the closing stages.

And it was Brazilian forward Firmino who rescued a point with his close-range finish in stoppage-time.

