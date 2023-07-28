Open Menu

Man City's Mahrez Joins Saudi Club Al-Ahli

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 28, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Man City's Mahrez joins Saudi club Al-Ahli

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2023 ) :Manchester City forward Riyad Mahrez has left the treble winners to join Saudi side Al-Ahli, the two clubs announced on Friday.

The 32-year-old Algerian winger joined Pep Guardiola's team in 2018 from Leicester, winning 11 major trophies at the club.

"The wait is over: Riyad is real," the Saudi Pro League club said in a social media post.

City agreed a fee understood to be worth up to £30 million ($38.6 million) with Al-Ahli last week.

"I came to City to win trophies and enjoy my football and I achieved all that and so much more," Mahrez said in a statement from the Premier League club.

"I have had five unforgettable years with this football club, working with unbelievable players, fantastic supporters, and the best manager in the world."Mahrez is the latest big-name player to move to the cash-rich Saudi league.

jw/pi

Related Topics

Football World Social Media Saudi Leicester 2018 Post All From Best Manchester City Premier League Million

Recent Stories

DEWA launches &#039;For Her&#039; programme to enh ..

DEWA launches &#039;For Her&#039; programme to enhance its female employees capa ..

4 hours ago
 Huma Qureshi talks about body-shaming trolls

Huma Qureshi talks about body-shaming trolls

4 hours ago
 Babar Azam commends players after Test series vict ..

Babar Azam commends players after Test series victory against Sri Lanka

4 hours ago
 CJCSC in Australia on five-day official visit: ISP ..

CJCSC in Australia on five-day official visit: ISPR

5 hours ago
 Borouge reports first-half revenues of $2.8 billio ..

Borouge reports first-half revenues of $2.8 billion

5 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Peru on Inde ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Peru on Independence Day

5 hours ago
Yaum-e-Ashur to be observed tomorrow across countr ..

Yaum-e-Ashur to be observed tomorrow across country

5 hours ago
 PML-N, PPP shortlist five names of politicians for ..

PML-N, PPP shortlist five names of politicians for caretaker PM: Khawaja Asif

5 hours ago
 US lawmakers call for free, fair elections in Paki ..

US lawmakers call for free, fair elections in Pakistan

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 July 2023

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 July 2023

9 hours ago
 UAE President, Mansour bin Zayed receive condolenc ..

UAE President, Mansour bin Zayed receive condolences from Saudi Crown Prince on ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous