Man detained after knife, fire attack on Tokyo train: reports

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2021 ) :A man has been detained after a knife and fire attack on a train in Tokyo on Sunday, Japanese media said, with six people reportedly injured and one in a serious condition.

Multiple media outlets including public broadcaster NHK said the man had spread a flammable liquid around the train and set it on fire, as a video posted on Twitter showed people climbing through the windows to escape the Keio Line train.