Man Detained After Knife, Fire Attack On Tokyo Train: Reports
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 31st October 2021 | 05:30 PM
Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2021 ) :A man has been detained after a knife and fire attack on a train in Tokyo on Sunday, Japanese media said, with six people reportedly injured and one in a serious condition.
Multiple media outlets including public broadcaster NHK said the man had spread a flammable liquid around the train and set it on fire, as a video posted on Twitter showed people climbing through the windows to escape the Keio Line train.