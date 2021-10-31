UrduPoint.com

Man Detained After Knife, Fire Attack On Tokyo Train: Reports

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 31st October 2021 | 05:30 PM

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2021 ) :A man has been detained after a knife and fire attack on a train in Tokyo on Sunday, Japanese media said, with six people reportedly injured and one in a serious condition.

Multiple media outlets including public broadcaster NHK said the man had spread a flammable liquid around the train and set it on fire, as a video posted on Twitter showed people climbing through the windows to escape the Keio Line train.

