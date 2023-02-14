Man driving U-Haul truck allegedly kills 1, wounds 8 in New York

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :One person was killed and at least eight others wounded on Monday after they were struck by a man driving a U-Haul truck in the New York borough of Brooklyn, according to police and media reports.

New York Police Department chief Keechant Sewell told reporters on Monday morning that there was no indication the incident was terror-related.

Officers first stopped the driver at around 10:50 am (1550 GMT) in the neighborhood of Bay Ridge after he had hit some of the people.

He then drove away, striking more people as police gave chase. The driver was finally stopped and arrested.

An NYPD spokesperson said three of the injured had been on bicycles or electric mopeds.

"We know a very limited amount about our subject at this time," Sewell said, adding that an investigation was ongoing.

She said that officers had seven separate locations to investigate.

A New York Times report on Monday evening said nine men in total had been hit, one of whom was a police officer. One of the men hit, a 44-year-old, died from his injuries.

The Daily news also reported that the driver rammed into the victim's e-bike, and was pronounced dead later in the day.