UrduPoint.com

Man Driving U-Haul Truck Allegedly Kills 1, Wounds 8 In New York

Umer Jamshaid Published February 14, 2023 | 01:50 PM

Man driving U-Haul truck allegedly kills 1, wounds 8 in New York

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :One person was killed and at least eight others wounded on Monday after they were struck by a man driving a U-Haul truck in the New York borough of Brooklyn, according to police and media reports.

New York Police Department chief Keechant Sewell told reporters on Monday morning that there was no indication the incident was terror-related.

Officers first stopped the driver at around 10:50 am (1550 GMT) in the neighborhood of Bay Ridge after he had hit some of the people.

He then drove away, striking more people as police gave chase. The driver was finally stopped and arrested.

An NYPD spokesperson said three of the injured had been on bicycles or electric mopeds.

"We know a very limited amount about our subject at this time," Sewell said, adding that an investigation was ongoing.

She said that officers had seven separate locations to investigate.

A New York Times report on Monday evening said nine men in total had been hit, one of whom was a police officer. One of the men hit, a 44-year-old, died from his injuries.

The Daily news also reported that the driver rammed into the victim's e-bike, and was pronounced dead later in the day.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Police Driver Died Man York New York Media From

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler gifts two rare manuscripts to Al Qas ..

Sharjah Ruler gifts two rare manuscripts to Al Qasimia University

6 minutes ago
 Govt arduously working for betterment of relations ..

Govt arduously working for betterment of relations with all int’l partners: FM

7 minutes ago
 Saif bin Zayed, Rwandan Prime Minister launch UAE- ..

Saif bin Zayed, Rwandan Prime Minister launch UAE-Rwanda partnership to exchange ..

1 hour ago
 Death toll from Turkiye-Syria earthquake rises to ..

Death toll from Turkiye-Syria earthquake rises to 36,000

1 hour ago
 NA Deputy Speaker calls for enhanced cooperation t ..

NA Deputy Speaker calls for enhanced cooperation to deal with issue of water sho ..

2 hours ago
 Emirates Relief Field hospital gives medical care ..

Emirates Relief Field hospital gives medical care for Turkish earthquake victims

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.