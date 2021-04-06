Man-eater tiger in Nepal transferred from national park to zoo

KATHMANDU, April 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) -:- The Nepali authorities have transferred a man-eater tiger that has attacked people from Bardiya National Park in western Nepal to the Kathmandu-based Central Zoo on Tuesday.

The adult tiger aged around 10 years was brought under control through darting after it attacked a 34-year-old mahout working for the rhinoceros census at the Bardiya National Park on Sunday. The mahout died on the spot.

"We had to relocate the tiger to the Central Zoo as it is risky resend (it) in the jungle," Hari Bhadra Acharya, spokesperson for the Department of National Parks and Wildlife Conservation, told Xinhua. "It is suspected that it had killed another person recently.

" According to Acharya, there have been four tigers darted and captured in the Bardiya National Park in the last few weeks for attacking humans.

Official data showed that as many as 10 people from Bardiya district have lost their lives in tiger attacks in the past year.

"The zoo not just displays the wild animals but also manages them when necessary," Chiranjibi Pokhrel, chief of the Central Zoo, told Xinhua.

Government officials said the increased tiger population in Nepal was one of the reasons behind the rise in tiger attacks on humans.

Official data showed there were 87 tigers in 2018 in Bardiya National Park, compared to 50 in 2013.