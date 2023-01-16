Man held over London shooting that left 7-year-old critical

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :London police said on Monday they had arrested a 22-year-old man after a seven-year-old girl was left fighting for her life following a shooting as mourners left a church service.

Gunshots rang out at the St Aloysius church in Euston, central London, on Saturday afternoon as mourners were leaving a requiem mass for a mother and daughter.

"Detectives investigating the shooting outside a church in Euston have arrested a 22-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder," the Metropolitan Police said.

The man was arrested in northwest London shortly before 4:00 pm (1600 GMT) on Sunday and remains in custody, the Met added.

Police believe the shots were fired from a moving vehicle which was then driven away from the scene.