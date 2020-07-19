UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man In Custody Over Nantes Cathedral Fire

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sun 19th July 2020 | 01:20 PM

Man in custody over Nantes cathedral fire

Rennes, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2020 ) :French investigators are questioning a man who worked at the cathedral in the city of Nantes in connection with a fire that badly damaged the structure, a prosecutor said on Sunday.

The man "was responsible for closing the cathedral on Friday evening and investigators wanted to clarify certain elements of the schedule of this person", prosecutor Pierre Sennes told AFP. But he emphasised that "any interpretation that could implicate this person in what occurred is premature".

Prosecutors launched an arson investigation on Saturday after the fire, which broke out in three places at the gothic Cathedral of St Peter and St Paul.

Related Topics

Fire Nantes Man Pierre Sunday Church

Recent Stories

National Human Rights Committee discusses preparat ..

24 minutes ago

TAQA awards AED900 million projects to expand its ..

1 hour ago

UAE Press: UAE’s fight against coronavirus pande ..

2 hours ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 14.3 million, de ..

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 19, 2020 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.