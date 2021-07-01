BEIJING, July 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :Romantic comedy "Man in love" led the Chinese box office chart on Wednesday, data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed on Thursday.

It pocketed nearly 9.53 million Yuan (around 1.47 million U.S. Dollars) on its 20th day of screening, accounting for over 20 percent of the day's total.

Starring Roy Chiu and Wei-Ning Hsu, the movie tells the romance between a debt collector and the daughter of his creditor.

"On Your Mark," a domestic comedy dedicated to fatherhood, garnered 7.41 million yuan on Wednesday, ranking second on the daily chart.

Coming in third was U.S. animation comedy "Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway," which earned about 5.35 million yuan on Wednesday.