UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man In Medieval Clothes Arrested After Two Killed In Quebec Sword Attack

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 01st November 2020 | 12:50 PM

Man in medieval clothes arrested after two killed in Quebec sword attack

Toronto, Canada, Nov 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2020 ) :Two people were killed and five wounded in a Halloween attack in Quebec City by a sword-wielding suspect dressed in medieval clothing, Canadian police said early Sunday.

The attacks occurred in the Old Quebec neighborhood of the city.

The suspect, "a man in his mid-20s," was armed with a sword and dressed in "medieval clothing," a Quebec City police spokesman said during a press briefing.

The man was arrested shortly before 1:00 am. Police have not given a motive for the attacks.

Police have asked city residents to stay inside with the doors locked while their investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Attack Police Man Sunday

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Algerian President on &#0 ..

51 minutes ago

Local Press: UAE deploys the power of data to figh ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Nov 1, 2020 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Progressive Panel sweeps in KUJ elections

12 hours ago

Final Voter Turnout in Georgian Parliamentary Elec ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.