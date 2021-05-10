UrduPoint.com
Man Killed In Shooting At Vancouver International Airport

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 10th May 2021 | 10:10 AM

Man killed in shooting at Vancouver International Airport

Vancouver, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2021 ) :A man was killed in a shooting at Vancouver International Airport on Sunday, police said, with the suspects still at large after firing at police from their getaway vehicle.

The shooting happened outside the departures terminal at about 3 pm (0800 GMT), Richmond police said on Twitter, adding that there was "one male victim".

Police intercepted the getaway vehicle but were shot at by the escaping suspects, though no officers were injured, the tweet continued.

Local police were still investigating the "disturbing" incident, said Minister of Public Safety Bill Blair, though he also suggested the shooting was linked to armed gangs.

"My thoughts are with the communities in the lower mainland who have been impacted by gun and gang violence far too often," he said.

Police said Vancouver airport was operating as normal again after the incident.

"The airports is open and safe for airport workers and those who need to travel," the airport authority confirmed.

