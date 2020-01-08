UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Pleads Not Guilty In Japan Murder Of 19 At Care Home

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 09:50 AM

Man pleads not guilty in Japan murder of 19 at care home

Yokohama, Japan, Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :The man accused of the 2016 murder of 19 disabled people at a Japanese care home admitted the attack as his trial opened Wednesday but pleaded not guilty on grounds of diminished capacity.

Satoshi Uematsu, a former employee of the care centre outside Tokyo, did not dispute his involvement in the horrifying stabbing rampage during his first court appearance on charges including murder.

After prosecutors read out the details of the charges, the judge asked Uematsu "is there anything in the charges that differs from the facts?" "No there isn't," Uematsu replied, dressed in a navy suit with a white shirt and tie, his long black hair tied back in a ponytail.

But despite admitting the attack, Uematsu's lawyers entered a plea of not guilty, saying their client was suffering a "mental disorder" at the time.

"He was in a condition in which either he had no capacity to take responsibility or such a capacity was significantly weakened," his lawyer said.

Traces of marijuana were found in Uematsu's system after the attack, and his legal team has claimed drug use may have affected him.

The session was disrupted shortly after it began when court security restrained Uematsu after he reportedly attempted to put something in his mouth.

The disturbance prompted the judge to call an unscheduled recess, though the session was due to resume in the afternoon.

Related Topics

Murder Attack Lawyers Man Tokyo May 2016 From Court Employment

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

29 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid chairs Dubai Council’s first ..

8 hours ago

Sharjah Police deploy ‘Vehicle of Hope’ in cor ..

10 hours ago

FNC approves draft law regarding Police College

10 hours ago

Sharjah Children reopens ‘Child Centre’ in Al ..

11 hours ago

Solemn ceremony for Iran general turns tragic

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.