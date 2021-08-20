Man threatening to detonate bomb near US Capitol surrenders: police

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2021 ) :A man in a pickup truck who threatened to detonate a bomb near the US Capitol has surrendered, police said Thursday, ending an hours-long standoff.

"Shortly after we delivered the telephone, he got out of the vehicle and surrendered, and the tactical units that were close by took him into custody without incident," US Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger told reporters.

The suspect, an apparent right-wing extremist, had been livestreaming on social media from his truck parked next to the library of Congress, assailing President Joe Biden and Democrats, warning of a "revolution," and complaining about the US government and its policy in Afghanistan.

mlm/ec