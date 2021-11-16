UrduPoint.com

Man Utd Aim To Create Fans' Share Scheme

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 16th November 2021 | 02:10 AM

Man Utd aim to create fans' share scheme

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :Manchester United have revealed talks with supporters over the introduction of a fans' share scheme have reached an advanced stage.

United co-chairman Joel Glazer proposed a scheme to enable fans to build an ownership stake in the Premier League club.

The Glazer family, United's owners, reacted after furious protests against the club following their involvement in the failed European Super League plot by 12 of the world's elite teams.

Glazer said at a fans' forum that he hoped the proposal would "reset the relationship" with supporters.

The club said revealed discussions with the Manchester United Supporters Trust have been under way for "several months" but no indication of a target date for their conclusion has been given.

"We are in advanced talks with MUST about a fans' share scheme which would open a path for fans to build, over time, a meaningful ownership stake in Manchester United," a club statement said.

"This would give fans a strong collective voice within our ownership structure and help cement a new spirit of long-term partnership between fans and the club."It is intended that a new class of shares will be created carrying the same voting rights as those of the Glazer family, whose controversial ownership of the club began in 2005.

Related Topics

World Same Manchester United Family Share Premier League

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed visits Pavilion of Oman at Expo 202 ..

Saif bin Zayed visits Pavilion of Oman at Expo 2020 Dubai

46 minutes ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed tours Dubai Airshow 2021

Maktoum bin Mohammed tours Dubai Airshow 2021

1 hour ago
 KSA, China desire to invest in Pakistan: Tarin

KSA, China desire to invest in Pakistan: Tarin

2 hours ago
 Putin Told Macron About Advisability of Direct EU- ..

Putin Told Macron About Advisability of Direct EU-Belarus Dialogue on Migrants

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi lights up in blue for diabetes awareness

Abu Dhabi lights up in blue for diabetes awareness

2 hours ago
 Putin, Macron Express Satisfaction With Meeting of ..

Putin, Macron Express Satisfaction With Meeting of Foreign, Defense Ministers - ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.