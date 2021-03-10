UrduPoint.com
Man Utd Appoint Darren Fletcher As Technical Director

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 07:50 PM

Man Utd appoint Darren Fletcher as technical director

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :Former Manchester United midfielder Darren Fletcher has been named as the club's first technical director, with John Murtough promoted to the role of football director, the Premier League club announced on Wednesday.

United said the two new roles would "further strengthen the club's football operations" after years of speculation over the absence of a director of football at Old Trafford.

Fletcher returned to United in January as part of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's coaching set-up.

The 37-year-old will focus on "a coordinated and long-term approach to player and squad development", the club said in a statement.

Murtough, promoted from a role as head of football development, will "have overall leadership and responsibility for operations and strategy across all football functions".

Executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward said: "These are hugely important appointments that reinforce the progress we have been making as a club in recent years in our relentless pursuit of success.

"We have already made great strides forward in the way we run our football operations, and the benefits are visible in the resurgent pipeline of academy talent reaching the first team and through our improved recruitment record." Speaking about Fletcher he said: "Darren's stellar achievements as a player and his own journey from academy to Premier League and Champions League winner means he naturally commands respect and understands this vital part of the club's DNA." Former Scotland international Fletcher, who won five Premier League titles at Old Trafford, said: "It is great to be back with the club and I am delighted to be taking on this new role.

"We are moving in the right direction and I am looking forward to continuing to work with Ole and his coaching team, and now with John as the football director."United are currently second in the Premier League, 11 points behind Manchester City.

