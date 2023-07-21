Open Menu

Man Utd Confirms Signing Of Goalkeeper Onana From Inter

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 21, 2023 | 01:40 AM

Manchester, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) :Manchester United signed Cameroonian goalkeeper Andre Onana from Inter Milan on Thursday in a deal that could rise to �47 million ($57 million).

Onana has agreed a five-year deal with the Premier League club and will succeed David de Gea as number one at Old Trafford.

United are set to pay an initial �44 million for the 27-year-old with a further �3.5 million due in performance-related add-ons.

"To join Manchester United is an incredible honour and I have worked hard all my life to get to this moment, overcoming many obstacles along the way," Onana said in a United statement.

"Walking out at Old Trafford to defend our goal and contribute to the team will be another amazing experience.

This is the start of a new journey for me, with new teammates, and new ambitions to fight for." De Gea left the Red Devils earlier this month after 12 years at United.

The Spaniard struggled with Erik ten Hag's preference to play out from the back and Onana appears a far more natural fit for the Dutch coach's philosophy.

Onana joined Barcelona as a 14-year-old after being spotted at Samuel Eto'o's academy in his homeland.

After failing to make the first team at the Camp Nou, Onana joined Ajax in 2015 and won three Eredivisie titles under Ten Hag in the Netherlands.

