Man Utd Draw Sevilla In Europa League Quarter-finals

Faizan Hashmi Published March 20, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Man Utd draw Sevilla in Europa League quarter-finals

Paris, March 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :Manchester United face record six-time winners Sevilla in the quarter-finals of the Europa League while Juventus will play Arsenal's conquerors Sporting for a place in the last four.

Roma take on Feyenoord in a repeat of last season's Europa Conference League final won by the Italians, with Bayer Leverkusen drawn on Friday against Union Saint-Gilloise of Belgium.

United, who won the competition in 2017 and lost the final two years ago, could potentially take on Juventus -- and former midfielder Paul Pogba -- in the semi-finals.

The English side host Sevilla in the first leg of their tie on April 13, with the return a week later in Spain.

Sevilla defeated United 2-1 in a single-leg semi-final in the 2019-20 competition en route to their most recent Europa League title.

