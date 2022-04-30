UrduPoint.com

Man Utd Manager Ralf Rangnick Named Austria Coach

Muhammad Irfan Published April 30, 2022 | 12:40 AM

Man Utd manager Ralf Rangnick named Austria coach

Vienna, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2022 ) :Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick has been appointed coach of Austria's national team, the federation said Friday, but he will continue in a consultancy role at the club.

Rangnick joined United as interim manager in November last year and will move into an advisory position after Ajax coach Erik ten Hag comes in as the new permanent manager.

The 63-year-old German "will combine the job with his consultancy role at Old Trafford as planned," United said in a statement.

The Austrian federation said Rangnick had been given a two-year deal that will be extended to four years if he secures qualification for the 2024 European championship.

"We are very pleased that in Ralf Rangnick we have been able to attract an outstanding expert in international football," Austrian federation president Gerhard Milletich said.

United's already slim hopes of finishing in the top four of the Premier League and securing a Champions League spot took another blow with a 1-1 draw against Chelsea on Thursday.

Related Topics

Football German Job Austria Old Trafford Manchester United November Top Slim Chelsea Premier League Coach

Recent Stories

UN chief starting 'Ramazan solidarity visit' to 3 ..

UN chief starting 'Ramazan solidarity visit' to 3 African nations; UNGA presiden ..

14 minutes ago
 Prime Minister expresses sorrow over incident in h ..

Prime Minister expresses sorrow over incident in hospital

14 minutes ago
 Lahore High Court asks NA speaker to administer oa ..

Lahore High Court asks NA speaker to administer oath to Hamza Shehbaz on April 3 ..

14 minutes ago
 Health Minister hints at reviewing PMC Act 2020

Health Minister hints at reviewing PMC Act 2020

21 minutes ago
 US Aware of Reports That American Citizen Was Kill ..

US Aware of Reports That American Citizen Was Killed Fighting in Ukraine - State ..

21 minutes ago
 South Korea to end outdoor mask mandate

South Korea to end outdoor mask mandate

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.