UrduPoint.com

Man Utd Must Fix 'mentality And Tactics', Says Pogba

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 17th October 2021 | 05:40 PM

Man Utd must fix 'mentality and tactics', says Pogba

Manchester, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2021 ) :Paul Pogba delivered a withering assessment of the state of Manchester United's form after a 4-2 defeat to Leicester left the Red Devils already five points adrift in the Premier League title race.

United have not won an English top-flight title since 2013, but were expected to challenge this season after splashing out to sign Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane in the transfer window.

However, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men have taken just one point from a possible nine against Aston Villa, Everton and Leicester in their last three league games.

United also crashed out of the League Cup last month and are under pressure for Wednesday's Champions League clash with Atalanta after losing their opening group game to Swiss side Young Boys.

"If we want to win the title, these are the games we need to win, even if they are very hard," Pogba told Sky sports.

"We have been having these kind of games for a long time and haven't found the problem. We have conceded easy and stupid goals." United's defence was easily exposed by a Leicester side that had not won since August before Saturday.

Solskjaer started with all of Pogba, Bruno Fernandes, Sancho, Mason Greenwood and Ronaldo and hinted afterwards he may have to sacrifice some of his attacking stars to better balance the side.

"We know that the fans were going to push and put pressure on us and we need to be more mature, play with more experience and arrogance - in a good way - by taking the ball and playing our football," added Pogba.

"We need to find the key for this change because we deserved to lose.

"I don't know if it is the mindset of the players. We need to change something. We need to find the mentality and tactics to win. We have to look as individuals and as a team to fix this." Former Manchester United captain Gary Neville said Solskjaer's forward players were not working hard enough defensively.

"I love them as players those five, but having them all in the same team there's not enough work horses," said Neville.

"We needed work horses alongside the great players. Manchester United at this moment in time are imbalanced."The pressure is rising on Solskjaer to turn things around quickly ahead of a demanding run of fixtures.

Solskjaer's men face Liverpool, Tottenham, Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal in their next six Premier League games.

Related Topics

Football Sports Young Liverpool Same Leicester Gary Manchester United May August All From Race Chelsea Manchester City Arsenal Premier League Tottenham Love

Recent Stories

Fujairah Ruler receives President of Arab-Brazilia ..

Fujairah Ruler receives President of Arab-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce

12 minutes ago
 DEWA displays innovative digital initiatives, adva ..

DEWA displays innovative digital initiatives, advanced projects at GITEX

42 minutes ago
 Al Dahra Holding opens 5 new plants for animal fee ..

Al Dahra Holding opens 5 new plants for animal feed in Serbia, Romania and Bulga ..

2 hours ago
 UAE announces 99 new COVID-19 cases, 153 recoverie ..

UAE announces 99 new COVID-19 cases, 153 recoveries, 2 deaths in last 24 hours

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2021: Oman won the toss, opt to bowl ..

T20 World Cup 2021: Oman won the toss, opt to bowl first in the opening match a ..

3 hours ago
  T20 World Cup 2021 Match 01 Oman Vs. Papua New G ..

 T20 World Cup 2021 Match 01 Oman Vs. Papua New Guinea (PNG), Live Score, Histo ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.