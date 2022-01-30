UrduPoint.com

Man Utd Sideline Greenwood After Assault Accusation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 30, 2022 | 09:40 PM

Man Utd sideline Greenwood after assault accusation

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2022 ) :Manchester United's Mason Greenwood will not return to training or playing "until further notice", the English Premier League giants said in a statement issued Sunday after a woman accused him of assault.

Earlier on Sunday, video, photos and an audio recording were posted on the woman's Instagram account before being deleted.

An initial United statement said: "We are aware of images and allegations circulating on social media. We will not make any further comment until the facts have been established. Manchester United does not condone violence of any kind."But a second statement issued by United later Sunday clarified the 20-year-old forward's current status at Old Trafford.

"Mason Greenwood will not return to training or play matches until further notice," it read.

