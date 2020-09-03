UrduPoint.com
Man Utd Sign Donny Van De Beek From Ajax

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 12:20 AM

Man Utd sign Donny van de Beek from Ajax

London, Sept 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :Manchester United on Wednesday announced the signing of Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek for a reported fee of 39 million Euros plus add-ons.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made the 23-year-old Dutch international his first signing of the summer transfer window in a deal that could rise to 44 million euros ($52 million, £39 million).

Van de Beek played an important role in Ajax's run to last year's Champions League semi-finals and has signed a five-year deal at Old Trafford with the option of a further season.

"I cannot begin to explain how incredible an opportunity it is to join a club with such an amazing history," said Van de Beek.

"I would like to thank everyone at Ajax. I grew up there and I will always have a special bond with the club. I am now ready to take the next step in my career and perform at the highest level and there is no higher standard than Manchester United."Solskjaer said: "Donny has all of the technical attributes needed to perform in this team and has the personality required to succeed at Manchester United."

More Stories From Miscellaneous

