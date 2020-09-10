UrduPoint.com
Man Utd Sign US Women's Internationals Tobin Heath, Christen Press

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 12:50 AM

Man Utd sign US women's internationals Tobin Heath, Christen Press

London, Sept 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :Manchester United women's team announced the double signing of US forwards Tobin Heath and Christen Press on Wednesday.

The pair, both two-time World Cup winners, have joined the Women's Super League club on contracts until the end of 2020/21, subject to obtaining work permits.

Winger Heath, 32, has been with Portland Thorns since 2013, and has played European club football before, with Paris Saint-Germain.

Striker Press, 31, who scored in the US's World Cup semi-final win against England last year, joins United following a spell with Utah Royals.

Heath said: "Manchester United is an exceptional club and I'm thrilled to be joining them. I'm looking forward to the challenge of competing in England, playing with and against some of the best players in the world.

Press said she was grateful to have the opportunity to play for such an elite club.

United women's boss Casey Stoney described Heath as an "outstanding player who brings a wealth of experience to the squad", adding Press was a "world-class player".

