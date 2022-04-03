UrduPoint.com

Man Utd Slip Up Again In Race For Top Four

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 03, 2022 | 01:20 AM

Man Utd slip up again in race for top four

Manchester, United Kingdom, April 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2022 ) :Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick bemoaned his lack of attacking options after a 1-1 draw against Leicester on Saturday badly damaged their hopes of securing Champions League football for next season.

Kelechi Iheanacho put the visitors in front in the second half but although Fred equalised just three minutes later, neither side could find a winner.

Rangnick's misfiring side are three points behind fourth-placed Arsenal, who have two games in hand, but the German interim manager said they would continue to fight for the top four even though it was an uphill task.

"In the last 15 minutes we tried to score a goal but in this game we did not score the late goal," he told Sky sports. "We don't have the offensive players and even Jesse Lingard was feeling sick.

"As long as it (top four) is possible mathematically, it is possible. It is our job and duty to do our best to finish on the best possible note." United are hunting for a new permanent manager, with Ajax boss Erik ten Hag emerging as a clear favourite, and the team's shortcomings were all too obvious against Brendan Rodgers' team.

- Toothless United - The home side, missing top-scorer Cristiano Ronaldo through illness, looked anaemic in attack for most of the first half as they struggled to establish any attacking rhythm.

Bruno Fernandes, who signed a new deal this week, was put through by Fred in the 27th minute but the Portuguese playmaker failed to make good contact and Kasper Schmeichel saved with his outstretched left foot.

Minutes later Leicester had a chance to take the lead but Iheanacho failed to control the ball on the edge of the area and ended up skewing his shot wide.

The sides remained deadlocked at 0-0 at the interval.

United looked sharper in the early stages of the second half but midfielder Scott McTominay was lucky to stay on the pitch after a nasty-looking challenge on James Maddison.

Marcus Rashford was brought on by Rangnick to replace McTominay and add extra zip to the home side's attack.

But it was the visitors who took the lead in the 63rd minute when a United attack broke down and Maddison attacked down the left.

The England international produced a fine left-footed cross and former Manchester City forward Iheanacho headed past David de Gea, who got a hand to the ball but could not keep it out.

Leicester's lead was short-lived, however, with United level just three minutes later.

The ball broke for Fernandes after the visitors failed to clear their lines properly. Schmeichel could only parry the shot from the Portuguese forward and Fred lashed into the roof of the net.

Leicester had chances to re-take the lead.

Inheancho lifted the ball over the crossbar from a tight angle and De Gea then produced an outstanding fingertip save to keep out a goal-bound header from Wesley Fofana.

Leicester continued to look the more dangerous side and had the ball in the net with 10 minutes to go when Maddison finished at the back post.

But the goal was overturned for a foul by Iheanacho on Raphael Varane.

United piled on the pressure late on but could not find a winner.

Related Topics

Football Attack Sports German Fine Job David Leicester Lead Manchester United Post All From Best Top Manchester City Arsenal

Recent Stories

Ukraine's Military Capabilities Almost Destroyed - ..

Ukraine's Military Capabilities Almost Destroyed - Kremlin

55 minutes ago
 One more tested corona positive in Balochistan

One more tested corona positive in Balochistan

55 minutes ago
 Ukraine Refused to Hold Talks with Russia in Belar ..

Ukraine Refused to Hold Talks with Russia in Belarus Until Last Moment - Kremlin

55 minutes ago
 Biolabs Network Created Around Russia, Belarus - K ..

Biolabs Network Created Around Russia, Belarus - Kremlin

55 minutes ago
 Attack on Belarus Equals Attack on Russia - Kremli ..

Attack on Belarus Equals Attack on Russia - Kremlin

57 minutes ago
 PTI, party of middle class, will never resort to v ..

PTI, party of middle class, will never resort to violence: Chaudhry Fawad Hussai ..

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.