UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Utd To Face Granada In Europa League Quarter-finals

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 19th March 2021 | 06:30 PM

Man Utd to face Granada in Europa League quarter-finals

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :Manchester United were paired with Spanish side Granada in Friday's draw for the quarter-finals of the Europa League, while Arsenal will take on Slavia Prague.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's United, who beat AC Milan in the last 16, are due to play away in the first leg on April 8 but it remains to be seen where that match will take place.

The Old Trafford club faced Spanish opponents in Real Sociedad in the last 32 but the first leg of that tie was moved to Turin in Italy because of restrictions on travel from the UK to Spain as a result of the pandemic.

Granada are in Europe for the first time after finishing seventh in La Liga last season. The team from southern Spain notably beat PSV Eindhoven away in the group stage and eliminated Napoli in the last 32 before defeating Solskjaer's old club Molde of Norway in the round of 16.

Granada coach Diego Martinez has won the Europa League before, during his time as an assistant coach at Sevilla.

Meanwhile, Ajax will face Roma with the winners of that quarter-final playing either United or Granada in the last four. United beat Ajax in the 2017 Europa League final.

Arsenal are set to host Slavia in the first leg of their quarter-final and will be wary of the runaway Czech league leaders who have eliminated Leicester City and Scottish champions Rangers in the last two rounds.

However if the Gunners get through they could face their former coach Unai Emery in the semi-finals.

Emery's Villarreal will take on Dinamo Zagreb, last-16 conquerors of Tottenham Hotspur, in the other quarter-final.

Emery took Arsenal to the final of the Europa League in 2019, when they lost to Chelsea in Baku.

The final of this season's competition is set to be played in the Polish city of Gdansk on May 26.

Related Topics

Rangers Europe Norway Roma Baku Zagreb Prague Turin Eindhoven Granada Molde Gdansk Leicester Spain Italy United Kingdom Old Trafford Manchester United April May 2017 2019 From Chelsea Arsenal Coach Sevilla Tottenham AC Milan

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Samia Hassan for taking o ..

1 hour ago

143,680 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

2 hours ago

Former Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar vaccinated at C ..

2 hours ago

Berlin Keeps Telling US It Rejects Extraterritoria ..

2 hours ago

Germany warns of 'exponential' virus spread

2 hours ago

District Administration takes action against Coron ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.