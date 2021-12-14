Man Utd V Brentford Postponed Because Of Covid: Club
London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :Manchester United's home Premier League match against Brentford was postponed Tuesday after a Covid outbreak among players and staff closed the northwest England club's training ground.
"The Premier League board took the decision to postpone based on guidance from medical advisors," said a Manchester United statement issued late Monday.