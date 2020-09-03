UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Utd's Van De Beek Honours Ex-Ajax Teammate Nouri With Shirt Number

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 02:20 PM

Man Utd's Van de Beek honours ex-Ajax teammate Nouri with shirt number

London, Sept 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :Manchester United's new signing Donny van de Beek has revealed he will wear shirt number 34 in honour of former Ajax team-mate Abdelhak Nouri, who suffered brain damage after an on-pitch heart attack.

United on Wednesday announced they had completed a deal for the Netherlands international worth a reported initial 39 million Euros ($46 million).

Nouri, now 23, suffered brain damage while playing for Ajax in a pre-season game in Austria in 2017.

Van De Beek, also 23, explained why he had chosen shirt number 34 in an interview on United's official website.

"This is a special thing for me because my good friend Abdelhak Nouri... maybe you know the story, he had a heart attack and he's a good friend of mine.

"I'm really close with his family and his brother is one of my best friends and I talk a lot with them.

"So I decided to take his old number on my shirt and I want to get good memories with this number."Van de Beek, who has signed a five-year deal at Old Trafford, is Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's first signing of the summer transfer window.

Related Topics

Attack Van Manchester Austria Netherlands Old Trafford 2017 Family Best Million

Recent Stories

Shehbaz Sharif will be held responsible if Nawaz S ..

48 minutes ago

PCB announces match officials’ panels

51 minutes ago

Priority Positions of Turkmenistan at the 75th ses ..

54 minutes ago

UAE, Czech Foreign Ministers review coronavirus de ..

59 minutes ago

UAE, Portugal discuss bilateral ties

59 minutes ago

PM rules out question of rigging in general electi ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.